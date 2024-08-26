Joan Elizabeth Spates of Calverton died Aug. 21, 2024, in North Carolina. She was 81.

Born Dec. 17, 1942, she was the daughter of John Henry and Charlotte Flushire. Ms. Spates was a homemaker and was married to James Spates.

Predeceased by her husband, James, she is survived by her children, Charlene VanBorkuio, John Spates and Timothy Spates; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery at 11 a.m.