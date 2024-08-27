Robert S. Sinko, born March 18, 1939, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, after a brief and courageous battle. Robert “Bob” enjoyed many years on Shelter Island, but later settled in Aquebogue.

“Bob” was a graduate of DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx and a U.S. Navy veteran.

Bob is survived by his son, Robert S. Sinko II (Mary Ellen) of Valley Stream; and his daughter Lisa-Jean Deere (Richard) of Pelham, N.Y. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Rick, Kerilyn and Brian; and three great-grandchildren: Laila, Ricky and RJ. He is predeceased by his brother, Roy Sinko, of Riverhead.

To honor Bob’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private and for family only.

In remembrance, donations may be made to any animal shelter of your choosing.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.