Brett Austin Liddle of Buffalo, and formerly of Riverhead, passed away suddenly Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. He was 21.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Greenport, officiated by Pastor Garrett Johnson.

Interment will follow at the Southold Presbyterian Cemetery.