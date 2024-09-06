Daily Update: Town Board approves Comprehensive Plan Update — after nixing agri-resorts proposal
Here are the headlines for Friday, September 6.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town Board approves Comprehensive Plan Update — after nixing agri-resorts proposal
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold eyes new ways to manage waste
Football: Porters DeNicola is a key threat on both sides of the ball
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Take a foodie tour, bask in early fall fun and more on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
South Fork Dream Home: Abundance is just the beginning at The End
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
