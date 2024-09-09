Kathleen Mary Reeve, affectionately known as “Glamma” by her beloved family, left this world on Sept. 8, 2024 at the age of 79.

She left behind a legacy of love, strength, and unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Born on May 7, 1945—the very day the world celebrated Germany’s surrender in WWII—Kathleen Mary came into this world as a symbol of hope and new beginnings. Her parents, Helen and James O’Brien, must have been filled with such joy, welcoming their only child, a baby girl in Brooklyn.

In 1950, the O’Brien family relocated to Mattituck. Kathleen attended Mattituck School, where she graduated in 1963 as part of a close-knit class of just 36 students. She was bright and ambitious, attending the University of Rhode Island, developing a love for lab science and making lifelong friends.

In September of 1966 Kathleen married the love of her life, John Reeve, at Our Lady of Good Council, beginning a journey that would take them many places. They spent the early years of their marriage in Germany, stationed there while John was in the service. In those years Kathleen and John learned to lean on one another and together they built a life filled with adventure, resilience, and love. Their partnership became the cornerstone of a family that would grow into four children, their spouses, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren—each one touched by Kathleen’s thoughtful love and care.

To her family, Kathleen was more than just a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was their Matriarch

Kathleen the Queen, always there with a piece of advice, an open heart, and a definite sense of style. “Glamma,” as she was affectionately called, was known for her matching outfits, pocketbooks, and love of shoes. But it wasn’t just her fashion sense that made her stand out; it was her side glance and smirk, suppressing her laughter at your off-center comment, her lack of hesitation in calling out foolishness, and clear understanding of right and wrong. She always got in the last word.

Kathleen’s love for her family shone brightest during the holidays, particularly at Christmas. Christmas Eve at Kathleen’s home was a time of magic. Family and friends gathered as the night turned into morning, filled with chaos, laughter, gifts and warmth. Her joy was infectious, and their home became the heart of every holiday season, a place where memories were made and traditions were born.

We remember Kathleen Mary Reeve for all that she was—a loving wife, a devoted mother, a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother and friend. Her strength, her kindness—these are the gifts she gave to her family and friends, will remain forever. Rest in peace, dear Kathleen. You will be deeply missed, and never forgotten.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid post.