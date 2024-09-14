Police blotters: Threat to out-of-state Pulaski Elementary

About 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 11, Riverhead police responded to a parent’s report about a social media post discovered by their child on Snapchat.

The post, which was circulating among students, involved an unspecific possible threat toward “Pulaski Elementary School” and a number of other schools, police said.

School officials were contacted and extra police patrols were conducted at the Riverhead school. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the “Pulaski Elementary School” referenced in the post was out-of-state and that authorities in that jurisdiction was already investigating it. Riverhead police remind everyone if they come across any social media involving a possible threat of harm or violence, or information on any suspicious or criminal activity call the Department’s Crime Hotline at 631-727-3333.

* The owner of Nik’s Nook Deli in Wading River reported a burglary Sept. 5, according to Riverhead police. Officers later confirmed that a burglary had occurred at the store on Hulse Landing Road. Town detectives confirmed the theft and arrested Wayne Scott Conklin, 53, of Middle Island. He was arrested and arraigned at Riverhead Justice Court, police said.

* Riverhead police arrested Tony Garcia-Rivera, 25, of Shirley after pulling him over near East Main Street and East Avenue on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Mr. Garcia was found to be intoxicated and had a 15-year-old girl with him in the car, according to the report. He was arrested for DWI in violation of Leandra’s Law and endangering the welfare of a child.

• On Sept. 5 at 7:29 p.m., Southampton Town Police responded to Mary’s Pizza at 190 Montauk Highway in Speonk for a report of a vehicle larceny that had just occurred. Responding officers determined a vehicle had recently been stolen from the parking lot at that location. A short while later that vehicle was located driving on County Road 51 in the hamlet of Northampton. The driver Tyshawn Goodman, 23, of New Jersey, was subsequently taken into custody by town patrol officers with assistance from the State Police, and the vehicle was recovered undamaged. As a result of additional investigation by the Southampton Detective Division, Mr. Goodman was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, along with vehicle and traffic violations. He will be turned over to officials in Union County New Jersey, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.