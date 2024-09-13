Bruce Lord McDonald of Aquebogue, and yacht broker for Brewer Yacht Sales, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. He was 76 years old.

Bruce was born on Jan. 17, 1948 in Concord, N.H. to Dorothy (née Lord) and William J. McDonald. He was one of three children. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He also attended the Massachusetts Maritime Academy where he attained his bachelor’s degree, and the University of New Haven where he attained his masters degree. In his professional career, Bruce worked as a certified yacht broker for Brewer Yacht Sales. In 2005 he married Karen (née Maushart) McDonald. Together they made their home in Southold and then eventually Aquebogue.

Bruce is survived by his wife Karen; children Heidi Craigue of Southold, Shannon Campbell (Scott) of Brookfield, Conn., Kathleen Thompson (Matthew) of Edmond, Okla., William McDonald (Caroline) of Denver, Colo., Gregory Gillen (Cathy) of Manhasset, Jonathan Gillen (Flora) of New York City and Caroline Nadeau (Andrew) of Aquebogue; grandchildren William Lawrence, Harrison Craigue, Cora Craigue, Mady Campbell, Porter Thompson, Molly Thompson, Mia Gillen, Chloe Gillen, Emma Gillen, Douglas Gillen, Audrey Gillen, Guilmond Nadeau, Augustine Nadeau and Georgina Nadeau; and siblings William McDonald (Renee) of Midway, Utah and Mark McDonald (Anne) of Southold.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

