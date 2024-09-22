Editorial: Celebrating our true colors

(Credit: Angela Colangelo)

In a time when so much energy is being focused on how divided we seem to be as a country — and notions of who should live here or elsewhere are lobbed around as if actual people aren’t involved — St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport celebrated just how connected we truly are.

At the North Fork’s first International Festival and parade, held last Sunday in Greenport, that unity was apparent in the smiles and pride of participants waving the flags of many nations; in the different languages and types of music echoing through the streets; and in the variety of foods featured from each country. (Pupusas anyone?)

As the parade came down Main Street, with horns blaring and music blasting, some accidental spectators were caught off guard. “What is this?” one shopper asked upon exiting a store. Her question was met with a shrug from another onlooker, but neither of them went about their day. The sights and sounds of pride and joy held their attention, so they stayed to watch. Had they followed the parade, as many did, they would have found further joy and celebration through food, music and dance at the parish hall.

The timing of the festival coincided with the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and marks independence from Spain for many Latin American countries. Its organizer and host, Father Piotr Narkiewicz of St. Agnes, said the inspiration for the event came from the varied Latino cultures represented among his parishioners. “We have Mexicans, we have El Salvadorians, we have Guatemalans,” he said. “But what is Latino?”

Father Narkiewicz noted that while many of these parishioners speak the same language, they use different dialects and enjoy different foods and music. He wanted to highlight the range of cultures that fall under the Latino umbrella.

Once the idea was brought to the parish council, he explained, the concept was expanded to include cultures from across the globe, so traditions from Germany, Ireland and his native Poland were added to the festival.

As with any new event, it’s hard to know if the idea will catch on. In the late stages of preparing for Sunday’s festival, the father and fellow organizers Margarito Gonzalez and Edward Moran grew concerned because planning meetings had been poorly attended.

Father Narkiewicz leaned into his faith. “It’s enough to give people space to do it; and then they will do it,” he said Sunday while proudly serving Polish sausage with cabbage. Mr. Gonzalez said the hard work of a few people paid off. “We saw lots of families gather together,” he said in a phone interview after the festival — when he was too busy to chat. He added that it wasn’t just people from the local community, but festival-goers from across the East End and as far west as Brentwood.

Mr. Moran said the event’s success was due in part to it’s connection to the independence of all these nations, because whether someone is originally from Guatemala or Honduras or Peru, that notion of country “is in our hearts, in our blood.”

As the U.S. heads deeper into yet another pivotal and far too vitriolic election season, let’s remember that we all hold the notion of “country” deep in our hearts. And we demonstrate that we want the very best for America through our votes. So despite our disparate ideals and opinions, let’s remember — and celebrate — that out of many, we truly are one.