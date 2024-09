Loretta A. Sullivan of Riverhead died Sept. 12, 2024. She was 83.

Born in Brooklyn July 28, 1941, she was the daughter of Rose (Fusillo) and Anthony Aprea. She graduated from high school and became a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband, William Sullivan, and a son, Mark Tollefsen, Ms. Sullivan is survived her other son, Karl Tollefsen.

The family received visitors Monday, Sept. 16, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Burial followed at Calverton National Cemetery.