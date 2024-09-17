Theresa I. Gallo of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Sept. 15, 2024. She was 80.

Born in Riverhead May 31, 1944, she was the daughter of Ralph and Vera (Guida) Gallo. She graduated from Riverhead High School and became a maintenance worker at Suffolk County Community College.

Family said Ms. Gallo enjoyed riding horses and was a lover of animals.

She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Evans of Calverton and Renee Thompson of Florida, and one grandchild.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family with private cremation. Memorial donations are requested to any local animal rescue.