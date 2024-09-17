Ernest A. Wesnofske of Jamesport died suddenly Sept. 13, 2024. He was 77.

Born May 7, 1947, he was the son of Eugene and Louise (Reckner) Wesnofske of Peconic.

After high school, he attended SUNY/Farmingdale, graduating with a degree in horticulture. He went on to attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville and then returned home to Peconic, where he and his twin brother, Eugene, ran E. Wesnofske Farms. Along with running the farm, he also worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mailman in Southold and Ridge. After retirement from the postal service, he returned to farming full time with Eugene.

He married Joan Dixon on Sept. 6, 1986, and they made their home in Jamesport. Joan predeceased him on Jan. 3, 2023.

Ernest loved to play softball and was a member of the Mattituck Softball League for several years. He was an avid bowler and bowled on many mixed and men’s leagues in both Mattituck and Riverhead.

He is survived by his twin brother, Eugene, aka Gene-UE, (Cheryl); his sisters Theresa Smith and Bernadette Taplin (Bill); two nieces and seven nephews; several great-nieces and -nephews; and Joan’s son and daughter.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid post.