Daily Update: North Fork Breast Health Coalition to hold walk Sunday at Tanger

North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets in 2021 (Credit: Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 20.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

North Fork Breast Health Coalition to hold walk Sunday at Tanger

Bittrolff, convicted in double murder, seeks exoneration

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Douglass family ‘proud’ to serve as Maritime Festival Grand Marshal

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Cutchogue

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Cooking with Charity: Bolognese alla Isola

NORTHFORKER

Carbon-zero hero: The first electric, autonomous tractor in the Northeast arrives at Paumanok Vineyards

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Arthur & Sons Hazelnut Old Fashioned

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.