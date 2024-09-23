In loving memory of Richard “Rich” Stephenson

Richard “Rich” Stephenson June 11, 1954 – Sept. 15, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Richard “Rich” Stephenson, on Sept. 15, 2024. Rich was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and community member. His warm spirit, generosity, and sense of adventure will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to know him.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Terri Stephenson, and their three children: Heather Stephenson (Hobie Chittenden), Shawn (Christine) Stephenson, and Erin Stephenson. He was the proud grandfather (Pazzy and Pop) to five grandchildren: Alex, Ashley, Anna, Easton, and Adeline. Rich is also survived by his siblings, Candy Corlett, Lorey Cheli, Meri Pennotti, and Tom Stephenson. He is predeceased by his parents, Alexander and Ethel Stephenson.

Rich was a man who lived life to its fullest, finding joy in the simplest of pleasures, from fishing and boating to watching MASH* reruns with a Coors Light in hand. He felt a deep connection to the people, water, and spirit of the North Fork, where his heart was truly at home. His love for nature and the outdoors shaped his life, and he found true freedom in the beauty of the bay. Above all, his greatest happiness came from spending time with his family and friends, sharing stories, and creating memories that will be cherished forever.

Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Make-A-Wish in Rich’s honor. A celebration of Rich’s life will be held on Sept. 28 at South Jamesport Beach, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his well-lived life, sharing memories and stories—including those “not fit for print”—at the beach, one of his favorite places.

This is a paid post.