Eileen Ann McCormick, formerly of Riverhead, died in Florida Feb. 4, 2024. She was 72.

Born in Riverhead April 15, 1951, she was the daughter of Stephen and Lorraine (Smith) Setek and the wife of Albert R. McCormick.

A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Johns Cemetery in Riverhead. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home assisted the family.