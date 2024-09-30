Andrew S. Smith of Flanders died Sept. 27, 2024, in East Moriches. He was 58.

Born in Riverhead March 20, 1966, he was the son of James and Josephine (Luha) Smith. He married his wife, Sandra, in Lakeland, Fla., in 1999 and had a career as a driver. Family said Mr. Smith enjoyed sports, fishing and softball.

Predeceased by his parents and brothers James, Paul and Joseph, Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Sandra, of Riverhead; his children, Tiffany and Derek, of Riverhead; his brother Michael, of Kentucky; and one grandchild.

The family will receive friends for a memorial Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be sent to New York Cancer and Blood Specialists of Riverhead.