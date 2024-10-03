Daily Update: Area first responders push to supply air ambulances with whole blood

Less that 1% of county air ambulances are equipped with supplies of whole blood. (Courtesy Suffolk County PD.)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Area first responders push to supply air ambulances with whole blood

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mayor Stuessi hit with criticism from fellow Greenport officials

Overturned boat in Peconic Bay leads to rescue

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Oct. 3, 2024

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Oktoberfest, BBQ and wine and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Get ready for the first annual Great Lawn & Art Soirée at the Ram’s Head Inn

