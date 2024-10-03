Pastor of Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, Rev. E. Stanley Knavel of Calverton died Oct. 1, 2024. He was 71.

With the assistance of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, friends are scheduled to be received Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church with the funeral service following. He will be interred at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for the missions of Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, 2416 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, N.Y. 11933.