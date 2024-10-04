Reverend Emerson Stanley Knavel, affectionately known to his family and friends as “Stan,” went to be with the Lord on Oct. 1, 2024, with his family by his side.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, to Emerson and Louise (nee Miller) on July 11, 1953, Stan attended Lincoln High School where he set state records for track and cross country. His hard work earned him a scholarship for running at Cleveland State University. He furthered his education at Lancaster Theological Seminary and received a masters of divinity. Stan was ordained into the ministry at Trinity United Church of Christ in Cleveland and thereafter served as pastor at churches in Jefferson, Ohio; Berlin, Penn.; Birdsboro, Penn.; and currently at the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church for almost 20 years. Other than his ministry, Stan’s greatest honor was to graduate from Smith and Wilson University with a PhD. He is lovingly known around Long Island as Nickel Man. Stan was blessed to have shared his life’s journey with the love of his life, Kathy, who he met in the church youth group. They were devoted to each other and shared 51 years of marriage.

Stan and Kathy were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Erin (and her husband Glenn) and Sarah. Grandchildren Glenn, Rebecca, Braden, Jason, Emerson, Christopher and Zoey gave Stan much happiness and joy. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy and is survived by two sisters, Martha and Betty. Pastor Stan will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, beloved minister, sponsor and friend.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church. A service will begin at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Douglas Hahn. Burial will follow at the Baiting Hollow Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home. In remembering Stan, “Remember me with smiles and remember me with laughter! If you remember me hereafter, doing so with tears, then do not remember me.”

