Thomas A. Gadzinski of Riverhead died at home Oct. 7, 2024. He was 74.

Born in Riverhead Sept. 15, 1950, he was the son of Anthony F. Gadzinski and Christine J. Madzelan. Mr. Gazinski graduated high school and owned a pool company.

Predeceased by his brother Anthony Gadzinski, he is survived by his other brother John Gazinski.

The family is choosing to remember Mr. Gadzinski privately with the assistance of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.