Robert Clemence Moreland Jr. of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center Oct. 8, 2024. He was 79.

Born in Smithtown Oct. 13, 1944, he was the son of Robert C. Moreland Sr. and Carrie E. Conkling. He graduated high school and worked as a truck driver.

Predeceased by his wife Patricia Moreland, he is survived by his children Lisa Pastor (Jeff), Jacquelinee Moreland (Samantha), Robert Moreland III (Corinne); and three grandchildren.

The family is choosing to remember Mr. Gadzinski privately with the assistance of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.