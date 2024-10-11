Helen K. Palmer

Longtime Riverhead resident Helen Kuzma Palmer passed away peacefully on Oct. 8 at the age of 91 after a long illness.

Born in Speonk to Stephen and Pauline (Smorja) Kuzma, she grew up on her family’s duck farm. After graduating from Westhampton Beach High School, she attended Edgewood Park School in Ossining. She met her husband Roscoe C. Palmer Jr. and lived in Riverhead for the remainder of her life.

Palmer was an avid gardener and flower arranger, belonging to the Riverhead Garden Club for years. She loved traveling, accompanying her father on a trip back to his native Ukraine in the 1960s, and later exploring North America with her husband. She took great pride in her children’s accomplishments, which continued with her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband and siblings, Palmer is survived by her children Dixon (Deborah) and Stephen (Christine) of Jamesport, Roscoe Ill of Miller Place, and Laura of Riverhead, as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East End Hospice.

