Blotter: Police investigate death of a 7-month-old child

Riverhead police are investigating the cause of the Oct. 1 death of a 7-month-old child at a residence on Third Street. Police responded to a 911 call from the residence and found the baby unconscious and not breathing. CPR efforts to revive the child were unsuccessful, according to police. Riverhead detectives and the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death, according to police. “Although the death appears to be non-criminal in nature, a protracted investigation by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office must be completed prior to the conclusion of this investigation,” police said in a statement Tuesday. It was unclear why a report on the Oct. 1 incident wasn’t released until two weeks later.

Riverhead police made the following arrests between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12:

• Fredy Lemus-Rodriguez of Riverhead, 21; Jose Turuy Xiquin of Shirley, 34; Luis Corea Fuentes, 31, of Riverhead, 31; and Silvio Guaillas Tene of Riverhead, 40, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

• Thomas Halek of Hampton Bays, 54, was arrested for alleged criminal mischief Oct. 7, and for alleged criminal possession of a controlled substance the following day.

• Jacqueline Butruch of Selden, 35, and Christopher Deluca of Holbrook, 43, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

• Alicia Brewer of Brentwood, 27; Daniel Rubio-Reyes, 25, of Riverhead, 25; and Sean Townsend of Amityville, 50; was arrested on outstanding warrants.

• Kevin Larose of Riverhead, 46, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.