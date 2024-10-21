Robert W. Quinn Jr. of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Riverhead, died at Manatee Memorial Hospital on Oct. 11, 2024. He was 68 years old. The cause was a heart attack, his family said.

Born in Glen Cove June 5, 1956, he was the son of Dorothy (Mowery) and Robert Quinn Sr.

He graduated from Riverhead High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Susan Blasko and worked as a roofer.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Susan, of Bradenton; his sons, Robert III and Brandon, also of Bradenton; and his siblings: Kathleen Vonatzski of Ellenton, Fla.; Stephen, of Palmetto, Fla.; Cindy White of Ellenton; Richard, also of Ellenton; Donald, of Brooklyn; and Shirley Dunleavy of Newport, Va.

Private cremation took place at the Covell Cremation Center in Bradenton.