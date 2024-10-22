Joan Curran of Southold passed away at home Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. She was 94

years old.

Joan was born on Aug. 25, 1930 in Brooklyn to Joan (Riordan) and Carl Jurgens. She was one of two children. In 1954, in Brooklyn, she married the love of her life, Patrick H. Curran, M.D. Together they had three children.

She attended Adelphi University where she attained her bachelor’s degree as a paralegal. In her professional career, Joan worked as a paralegal at first, and then as a medical office manager for her husband’s private practice.

A very talented artist with a vast knowledge of art and art history, Joan enjoyed her magnificent

studio and gave lessons to many friends and neighbors. She was a founding member of a local group of artists currently known as the The North Fork Artists.

Predeceased by her husband, Patrick; sister, Shirley Tracy (Dan); and children Patrick (Maria) and Christopher, Joan is survived by her daughter, Nancy Curran (Amber) of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren Christopher, Kaitlyn, Timothy, Sarah and Daniel; great-grandchildren Sean, Tyler, Riley and Dylan; and daughter-in-law Maureen.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, during which services will also take place.

