Riverhead resident Martin V. Burrows Sr. died at the hospital Oct. 17, 2024. He was 85.

Born Aug. 30, 1939 in Eleuthera, Bahamas, he was the son of Edwin Burrows and Gertrude Bethel. He earned an associates degree and worked as an auditor for a defense contractor.

Predeceased by his wife Constance Burrows; and sisters Ann Adair, Rosemary and Bessie Saunder, Mr. Burrows is survived by his daughter Carla Brown; sons Martin Burrows Jr. and Jirerres Jiggetts; siblings Nigel, Shirley, John, Lee, Joyce, Lilly, James, Audrey, Kathy and Madeline; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 8 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Westhampton Beach with burial at Riverhead Cemetery following the mass.