Gregory John Fischer of Calverton died at the hospital Oct. 25, 2024. He was 67.

Born in Manhattan Nov. 30, 1956, he was the son of Fred Fischer and Dorothy Crvavich. He earned a masters degree and opened his own business.

Mr. Fischer is survived by his children Adam, Andrew, Clark and Anna Lee Fischer.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Nov. 4, 2024 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church followed by burial at Riverhead Cemetery at 11 a.m.