Harry F. Koehler of Riverhead died at home Oct. 19, 2024. He was 89.

Born Jan. 5, 1935 in Wilkes Barre, Penn., he was the son of Fredrick Koehler and Helen Figurski. Mr. Koehler graduated high school, joined the Air Force and served in the Korean War. He then became a tax examiner for the IRS.

He is survived by his sons Michael and John Koehler and two grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead with a prayer service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Burial will follow at Rockville Cemetery in Lynbrook, N.Y. Thursday, Oct. 31 at noon.