Michael D. VanHouten of Jamesport died at Southside Hospital Oct. 25, 2024. He was 70.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Church with interment following at Jamesport Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.