Daily Update: Riverside residents slam Riverhead’s opposition to revitalization plan

Southampton is about to embark on a major development project in Riverside. (Courtesy drawing)

Here are the headlines for Monday, November 4.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverside residents slam Riverhead’s opposition to revitalization plan

Butterfly Effect Project finds permanent home in Jamesport

SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck runners heading to state cross country qualifiers

Local bridge renamed for fallen NYPD detective

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Election meals featured around Shelter Island: Churches welcome all on Election Eve and Day

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in November 2024

SOUTHFORKER

Editor’s Note: And then there were two — Nov/Dec Southforker hitting stands now!

