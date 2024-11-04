Theresa A. Rychlinski of Riverhead, formerly of Calverton, died Oct. 18, 2024. She was 94.

Born in Southold Nov. 19, 1929, she was the daughter of John and Louise (Matka) Nabrezny. She married Frank Rychlinski in 2002 and was a farmer in Calverton.

Aunt Theresa, our beloved Ciocia or Aunt Tree, was a remarkable woman whose spirit touched us all. Born 95 years ago, she lived a life filled with love, hard work and unforgettable experiences.

Growing up, her farm was our magical playground. We explored the pine grove, picked blueberries (or ate more than we picked!), helped in the barns, played in the sandpit and ventured into the mysterious swamp. The stray dogs she cared for added to the charm of this special place.

Aunt Theresa was a woman of many talents. She was a skilled farmer, a passionate beekeeper and a talented cake decorator. Her wedding cakes were legendary, works of art that delighted our family and friends.

Beyond her practical skills, Aunt Theresa was a kind and generous soul. She always had a warm meal and a listening ear for those who needed it. She was a devoted caregiver to Uncle Frank, providing him with unwavering support and love.

Aunt Theresa’s legacy extends far beyond her accomplishments. She taught us the importance of hard work, resilience and family. Her stories, her laughter and her unwavering love will forever be cherished in our hearts.

We will miss you dearly, Aunt Theresa. Rest in peace.

The family received friends Oct. 21 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services were held Oct. 22 at St. Isidore R.C. Church followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

Paid post