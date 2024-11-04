Michael Van Houten Sr. of Jamesport passed away at South Shore Hospital on Oct. 25, 2024, after a brave battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Born June 6, 1954, in Flushing, he was the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Kearns) Van Houten. Mike graduated from Riverhead High School in 1972 and went to work for the family moving business.

He married Barbara Hilliker in 1974, and they made their permanent home in Jamesport. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of 50 years; three children, Michael Jr., Brad and Meredith (Stephen) Halpin; and six grandchildren: Kendall, Chase, Leighton, Gage, Reid and Daxx.

Mike’s work ethic was second to none. He drove thousands of miles over 50 years as a tractor trailer driver/business owner, delivering produce to your table, plants to your gardens and lumber to your home projects. Despite the long hours and time away from family, he loved what he did and he did it well.

Most important to Mike was his love for his family and friends. He was always eager to lend a hand and help anyone in need. Mike was a true family man. He enjoyed many years of camping with his family. He adored his grandchildren. You could be certain that, if he wasn’t working, you would find him sitting on a bench at a ball field, in a gymnasium or at a racetrack supporting one of them. Mike was a fan of NASCAR, a former racer himself. He passed on that passion to his children and grandchildren, who raced weekly. Most days, Mike was the first at the shop and the last to leave, working quietly and fastidiously to get the cars ready for Saturday’s race — a true labor of love. His kind heart, gentle spirit and warm smile will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

The family received visitors Monday, Oct. 28, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church on Tuesday, Oct. 29, followed by burial at Jamesport Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

