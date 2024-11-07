Martha Eagle, longtime Southold resident, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. She was 74 years old.

Martha was born on May 21, 1950 in Queens, to Maria (née Pipitone) and Vito San Antonio. She was one of four children.

On Oct. 9, 1999, Martha married the late William S. Eagle. Together they made their home in Southold. In her professional career, she worked as an office manager for Doctor Miles Gorenkoff and Doctor Lawrence Bergmann (an Orthodontics office in Mattituck) for over 20 years. Martha was also a beloved fitness instructor on the North Fork for over 40 years and taught for the Town of Southold for over 35 years. She was also a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Martha made friends wherever she went. She was well-known throughout the North Fork and enjoyed running into people at grocery stores, bagel shops, and other local spots. Martha was famous for her delicious chocolate chip cookies and her love for everything Christmas. Martha was a kind person to everyone she met. She was a true giver to others and even at the end, she gave the gift of vision to two people through her donation.

Predeceased by her husband William in 2020; Martha is survived by her children Christopher Prince (Nicole) of Danvers, Mass. and Jessica Santiago (Ivan) of Jamesport; grandchildren Abigail Prince, Emily Prince, Julian Santiago, Xavier Santiago, Sebastian Santiago and Matthew Eagle; and siblings William San Antonio (Rose) of Babcock Ranch, Fla., Rossana San Antonio of Locust Valley, N.Y. and Andrew San Antonio of Dix Hills.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 8 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold where Martha will be laid to rest with her husband William.

