Pauline Budd of Riverhead died at home Nov. 4, 2024. She was 100.

Born in Eastport March 31, 2024, she was the daughter of Stephen and Anna (Sachko) Dyke. Ms. Budd graduated Eastport High School in 1942 and became a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband Walter in 2002, she is survived by her son Kenneth of Riverhead; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family received friends Thursday, Nov. 7 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, a funeral mass followed at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead and she was interred at St. Johns Cemetery.