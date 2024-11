Westhampton resident Matthew O’Daly died in Riverhead Nov. 6, 2024. He was 60.

Born Nov. 11, 1963, he was the son of Katherine Gabrielsen and Lawrence O’Daly, attended some college and worked in home repair as a contractor.

Mr. O’Daly is survived by his siblings Laura McCann and Terence O’Daly, who are choosing to remember their brother privately.

Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting them.