Riverhead resident Sophie S. Tyte died at home Nov. 6, 2024. She was 95.

Born in Mattituck April 25, 1929, she was the daughter of John and Apolonia (Czajkowka) Moisa. She worked as a title searcher in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her siblings Wm Moisa Sr., Edward Moisa Sr., Jennie Sabat, Helen Filla, Joseph Moisa Sr., John Henry Moisa and Julia Lamaka, she is survived by her children Norman Tyte Jr., Evelyn Ralowicz, Henry Tyte, James Tyte and Milton Tyte; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family is holding a memorial Sunday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. She will be interred Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery.