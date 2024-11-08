Riverhead resident Carol M. Terry died Nov. 5, 2024 in Acadia, N.H. She was 92.

Born in Riverhead Nov. 14, 2024, she was the daughter of Ralph McKenney and Lora Gay. Ms. Terry graduated high school, married Richard W. Terry Sr. and worked as an assistant manager at Suffolk County National Bank.

Ms. Terry was a member of First Congregational Church of Riverhead and Veritas Rebekan Lodge No. 167. Predeceased by her husband Richard and son Richard Terry Jr., she is survived by her daughters Linda Fedun and Donna Terry; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. The funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery at 11:45 a.m.