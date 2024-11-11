Philip S. Schmitt, longtime Mattituck resident, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. He was 83 years old.

Philip was born on Dec. 12, 1940 in Brooklyn, to Elizabeth (née Sebestian) and Philip Schmitt. He was one of two children. Raised in Huntington Station, he graduated from Walt Whitman High School there. On Oct. 7, 1961 he married the love of his life Suzanne (née Muller) Schmitt at Saint Hugh’s R.C. Church in Huntington Station. Together they had two children and would eventually make their home in Mattituck. In his professional career, Philip owned and operated Grabie Parts and Service, Inc. in Mattituck.

Predeceased by his parents; and his son John Thomas; Philip is survived by his wife Suzanne; son Christopher Schmitt of Mattituck; grandchildren Philip James and Faryn Elizabeth; great-grandchild Jay Michael; and brother Bob Schmitt (Nancy) of Southbury, Conn.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m.., officiated by Deacon Doug Moran. Interment will be private.

