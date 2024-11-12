Frederick J. Alexander III of Aquebogue died at a nursing home Nov. 10, 2024. He was 78.

Born in Queens June 6, 1946, he was the son of Frederick J. Alexander II and Beverly L. Tuthill. He graduated from Riverhead High School, earned a bachelor’s degree and served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1964 to 1968, including a tour in Vietnam, for which he earned a Bronze Star. Mr. Alexander married Irene Lankan and had been a member of the Riverhead Police Department, rising to the rank of sergeant.

Predeceased by his daughter Susan Ross and brother Eric Alexander, he is survived by his wife, Irene Alexander; daughters Brigette Alexander and Veronica Taraszewski; brothers Dean Alexander (Linda) and Scott Alexander (Joan); granddaughters Kristy Keating (Robert) and Korrin Schofield; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home, with burial following at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

