Elsie Anderson of Riverhead, formerly of Greenport, died Nov. 13, 2024 in Jamesport. She was 91.

Born Oct. 15, 1933, she was the daughter of Erick Schelin and a graduate of Greenport High School. She married Edward Anderson in the summer of 1951 and worked as a babysitter, office worker at Coster Heppner Funeral Home and as a ward clerk at Central Suffolk Hospital.

Ms. Anderson was a member and president of the Jamesport Ladies Auxiliary and family said she enjoyed sewing, cooking, photography, spending time with family and selling world books. She took a trip to Sweden in 2005.

Predeceased by her husband; brothers Roy and Lenny; and half-sister Lillian, she is survived by her children Edward (Frances), Robert (Joanie), Janice (James), David (Karen); her sisters Eleanor Smith and Barbara Kettering; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 17, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will take place Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.