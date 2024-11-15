Regina Micucci of Riverhead died at home Nov. 13, 2024. She was 95.

Born in Brooklyn Sept. 27, 1929 she was the daughter of Harry Joseph Vincent and Regina F. Reilly. Ms. Micucci was a high school graduate and homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband Richard Micucci, she is survived by her children Robert Micucci, Steven Micucci, Patricia Rega Micucci, Ricard Micucci, Linda Trout and Laura Bokina; 12 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral with prayer service scheduled for 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead will follow.

Memorial donations are requested for East End Hospice.