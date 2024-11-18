Barbara Marie (Sterzenbach) Rogers of Flanders and Williamsburg, Va., a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Williamsburg.

Born Dec. 4, 1943, on the Good Ground Bridge in Hampton Bays, Barbara grew up in Flanders. She graduated from Riverhead High School, Class of 1964. On Nov. 26, 1966, she married her childhood sweetheart, Ken Rogers, and built a life centered around him and their daughter, Kimberly (Rogers) Overton.

After 25 years as a school bus driver for Riverhead Central School District, a job she loved, she retired with her husband to Tellico Village in Tennessee and Williamsburg to be by their beloved grandchildren, Ryan and Reed.

She was an excellent cook and loved to share her culinary creations. She and her husband loved to host dinners and backyard cookouts over the years, and they hold many fond memories from many family and friends. An avid lover of all kids, she will forever be lovingly remembered as “Aunt Bob” or “Aunt Bobbie” to all of Kim’s friends over the years, where she was cherished as a “second mom” or sister to many.

Barbara will be remembered for her loving spirit and playful nature. She expressed her care through meals lovingly prepared for family and friends, a collection too long to list. She loved tending to her flower gardens, watching birds, watching her grandchildren grow and her husband play golf.

Barbara’s beloved husband, Ken, predeceased her in December 2018 after 52 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Kim; her son-in-law, Roland Overton; and her grandchildren, Ryan and Reed, her greatest source of joy. Nieces Tricia (Larsen) Jeski, Debbie (Sterzenbach) Walden, and Sharon (Sterzenbach) Storm also gave her immense joy with the addition of their children, Kristy Jeski, Erin and Grace Walden and Madison and Jacob Storm.

The family will welcome visitors at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead Friday, Nov. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. to remember Barbara and Ken. A memorial service will take place at the funeral home Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m.

