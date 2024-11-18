Richard Harris Baker, born in Manhattan on March 1, 1942, passed away peacefully at his home in Mattituck with his beloved wife, Lynnis, by his side on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. He was 82.

He was the loving son of Harris William and Ellen (Kaiser) Baker. Richard worked for LILCO (PSEG) for 40 years as a foreman in underground gas construction and retired in 2006.

Richard loved the outdoors. He was a bayman who enjoyed fishing, clamming and scalloping. He also owned a commercial fishing boat for a few years.

Richard also loved gardens with flowers and growing vegetables, along with spending endless time picking all the dandelions in the yard. He was an avid yard sale patron and enjoyed jogging.

In addition to his wife, Lynnis, he leaves behind his four children: Michelle Baker Spong (Peter), Jason Baker (Susan), Amye Baker Kaempfer (Thomas) and Lesa Baker Schiro (Richard). He also leaves nine grandchildren behind: Gunnar Spong and Brooke Baker; Jacob, Charlotte, Issac, Elijah and Levi Kaempfer; and Luca and Leonardo Schiro. His love for his family was exceeded only by his vibrant smiles.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services were held later, officiated by the Rev. James F. Cubie.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or East End Hospice.

