Riverhead resident Patricia H. Fitzgerald died in Hospice Nov. 17, 2024. She was 65.

Born in Muenchweiler, Germany Feb. 4, 1959, she was the daughter of Richard Keenan and Lilly Hildenbrand. She earned some college credit, worked as a bus driver for the Riverhead Central School District, married Duncan Fitzgerald and was a member of North Shore Christian Church.

Ms. Fitzgerald is survived by her children Kieran Pittman, Matthew Fitzgerald, Timothy Fitzgerald, Olivia Fitzgerald and two grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 2 to 4:30 and 7 to 9:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.