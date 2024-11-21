Muriel B. Groneman of Riverhead passed away in Holtsville, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 20. She was 99.

She was born in Hicksville on Nov. 2, 1925, to Joseph and Nellie (Schultz) Baker. On May 10, 1952, she married John Groneman in Williston Park, N.Y. She spent her years as a dedicated homemaker and mother to her children.

Muriel is predeceased by her husband, John, and her son, Donald Groneman. She is survived by her children: John Groneman Jr. of Fla., Robert Groneman of Riverhead, Darlene Langhorne of Medford, Thomas Groneman of Riverhead, Denise Groneman of Conn., Diane Groneman of Riverhead and Andrew Groneman of Riverhead. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetary in Wading River. Donations may be made to Friends of the Riverhead Library Yellow Barn.

McLaughlen Heppner Funeral Home is helping the family at this time.