Margarita Fuentes Deviccaro of Riverhead passed away in hospice on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. She was 64.

She was born in Brooklyn, July 26, 1960, to parents Felipe Fuentes and Antonia Nieves. Following her high school graduation, she married Robert Deviccaro and worked as a cafeteria worker for Borenstein Caterers in New York City.

Margarita is survived by her husband Robert and her daughters Vanessa and Heather Deviccaro.

Viewing was held Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Tuthill Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Her service was held afterwards at St. Isidore’s R. C. Church. Interment will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetary, Orlando, Fla. at a later date.