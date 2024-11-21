Carol A. Hunsinger of Riverhead passed away at the hospital on Saturday, Nov. 16. She was 75.

Born in Kingston, Pa., on Dec. 21, 1948, to Emma De Martino, she graduated from Riverhead High School in 1966. For many years after, she worked in the Suffolk County Health Department.

She is predeceased by her brother Arthur L. Hunsinger. She is survived by her sister Laura Gordon; her nephews David (Roxanne), Jason (Jolene) and Brian (Kathryn); her great-nieces Jenica and Piper; and her great-nephew Jack.

Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 24, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R. C. Church. Burial will follow the mass at St. John Cemetary.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home is helping the family at this time.

