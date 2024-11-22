Virginia Doris Bayles passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at her home in Southold at the age of 99.

She was born in Coram, N.Y., on Jan. 30, 1925, as the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel E. Faron. She attended Port Jefferson High School and on Sept. 1, 1946, married Donald M. Bayles, who was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas R. Bayles of Middle Island. In 1954, Virginia’s father, who was a carpenter, built a home for the couple on an acre of his land in Coram. In 1974, they moved to Southold, where they had a house built on Albacore Drive in Southold Shores. Virginia was active in the Presbyterian church, the Southold Historical Society, the D.A.R. and the Embroidery Guild of America. For several years, the couple were part owners of a house in Vermont, where they loved to ski. Virginia took over the insurance agency of Donald’s uncle after his death in 1963. In 1985, they both retired; they enjoyed taking trips as far away as Australia and cruising in their 28-foot boat.

There will be a time for viewing at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold on Monday, Nov. 25th, from 10 to 11 a.m., with burial following at the Union Cemetery on Route 25 in Middle Island.

