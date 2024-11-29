Nancy C. Pfingst of Riverhead died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 95.

She was born in Brooklyn Aug. 24, 1929, to Catherine (Scheilein) and Arthur Hunter.

Ms. Pfingst had worked as a cook at St. John’s Rectory in Riverhead. Family said she enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking.

Predeceased by her husband, Louis, in 2003, she is survived by her children, Deborah Zlatniski of Riverhead and Lewis Pfingst of South Carolina; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Burial took place Nov. 25 at Calverton National Cemetery. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.