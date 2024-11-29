Jeanette Howard passed away Nov. 20, 2024 the age of 88.

She was born on July 19, 1936 in Riverhead to Stanley and Marion (Leis) Rogozinski. Jeanette married Michael Howard on May 27 1967.

Jeanette was a devoted, wife, daughter, sister and aunt. She was a very kindhearted generous person who loved art and had a passion for drawing. She cherished her family and close friends and was loved and will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Jeanette is survived by her husband Michael; her stepson, Michael Jr.; her sister Bernice Ficner of Mattituck; her sister-in-law Priscilla Taunton of Speonk; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Marion Rogozinski; her siblings Eleanor Diachun and Alexander Rogozinski; her nephews Ronald Diachun and John Rogozinski; her sister-in-law Jacqueline Jarzombek and her brother-in-law Frank Howard.

Jeanette will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will live on in the heart of those she touched.

Services were Tuesday, Nov. 26 at DeFriest Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Liturgy of Christian burial was celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 27 at Saint Isidore‘s RC Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at St. Isidore’s cemetery in Riverhead.

Donations in Jeanette’s memory may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.

