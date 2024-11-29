Riverhead resident Edward J. Sujeski III died in Southampton Nov. 22, 2024. He was 62.

Born April 6, 1962 he was the son of Edward J. Jr. and Marie (Hall). He graduated Boonton High School in New Jersey and became a machinist in Riverhead. Past member of Riverhead Fire Department, family said he enjoyed race cars.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother, Marie Hickey of New Jersey; and cousins Maryanne Corwin, Jo Anne Kehl, Lu Anne Knappe, Daniel Hall, Victoria Scalise and John Hall.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family to schedule interment for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Johns Cemetery in Riverhead.

